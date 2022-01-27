Rickey Lynn Hester, a good ole soul, departed this life at NMMC in Tupelo on January 26, 2022 after a brief struggle with Covid. He was 65. Born Sept. 4, 1956 in Shannon to the late Carolyn Grubbs Hester and John Thomas "Bud" Hester, Rickey lived most all his life on "Hester Hill" in the Palmetto Community, except for 10 years he lived in Mantachie and his move to the Ryan's Well Community last year upon his marriage to Karren. Rickey graduated from Shannon High School in l976. . He married Cathy Sullivan Hester on Jan. 20, 1978, a marriage of 40 years until her death on Dec. 3, 2018. He married Karren Cornelius Hester in April 27, 2021, a partnership that made his life whole again. Rickey was easy going, soft spoken and always concerned about his family and friends more than himself. He first drove a truck on a local route for Action Industries before having an over 25 year career with Tom's Toasted Peanuts as a route salesman. His last work was in maintenance at West Jackson St. Baptist Church in Tupelo where he was a longtime member. Papa loved his 4 grandchildren and his bonus grand's upon his marriage to Karren last year. He enjoyed dirt track racing from 1993-1998 and was a great fan of Dale Earnhart. He seldom missed a day watching wrestling on TV or in person in the area. The last 5 years, he was involved in show car. Quiet but mischievous and witty, Rickey will be missed by all. A service celebrating his life will be held at 6 PM Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors with his pastor, Dr. Keith Cochran and his son, Bro. Richey Hester officiating. A private family burial will take place at Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 3 PM-6PM Saturday at Holland-Tupelo Chapel, which is honored to be serving their family. Rickey is survived by his wife, Karren Hester of Ryan's Well; his two sons, Richey Hester (Renae) of Mantachie and Shawn Hester (Kristy) of Mooreville; 4 grandchildren, Reed, Hunter, Zack and Katie Beth Hester; his bonus children, Raymond, William , Megan and Kaitlyn and 9 bonus grandchildren. His sister, Rita Carol Hester Curbow (Mike) of Auburn Community and Ronnie Hester (Susie) of Palmetto. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carolyn and Bud Hester of Palmetto; his first wife, Cathy; a brother, Randy in 2003; and infant grandchild; his grandparents, James and Tera Grubbs and Tommy and Farra Mae Ivy Holland and John Hester and a special aunt, Erma Lee Grubbs"D.D." McBride. The service may be viewed at 6 PM Saturday at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com./Livestreaming for those unable to attend.
