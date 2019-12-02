Thomas Chesley "Tommy" Hester, 85, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019. He was born on October 23, 1934 in Neshoba County, MS to the late Ernest Woodfin Hester, Sr. and Mildred Cato Stafford Hester. He attended Becker School and graduated from Amory High School in 1955. He served his country in the United States Air Force. Tommy was a great provider for his family, and he worked in many jobs throughout his life until he was 80 years old. He drove a truck, supervised a warehouse for Bama Food Company, and managed a Tatum Bakery production facility until he retired. He also worked for the City of Amory and then for RailCrew Express transporting railroad crew members. A true family man, he was fortunate to have had two supportive, loving wives, Maxine and Jewel, during his lifetime. He was also blessed by God with four children and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was very proud of their education, their work and many life accomplishments. He was a true servant who loved the Lord. Tommy showed his gratitude for his many blessings through his selfless work and offerings. He was a faithful and active member of Meadowood Baptist Church, where he served as Deacon, a dedicated Coffee Maker and host to all visitors. Tommy worked hard for the Lord by serving others and putting them before himself. He loved to read his Bible daily. In his free time, Tommy enjoyed hanging around old cars. He restored his mother's '57 Dodge Royal and was an active member of the Aberdeen Car Club. He liked to fish, was in a bowling league, attended NASCAR races and enjoyed traveling on family vacations, especially to the beach. A lovably stubborn man, educated by the school of hard knocks, he generously shared his thoughts on a wide variety of issues, usually ending all comments with a pause and a closing "in my opinion". He loved listening to Old Hymns, Old Country Music, and fellowshipping with friends and family while playing card games or Monopoly. Tommy's legacy will be the cherished memories and lives he touched here on this earth. His family is comforted knowing that he is with his Lord and Savior and is enjoying his much deserved heavenly rest. He is survived by his daughters, Kathy Roye (Jim) of Amory, and Patricia "Trish" Addington (Gilbert) of Smithville; sons, Thomas W. "Buddy" Hester (Charlotte) of Mobile, AL and Gordon Richard Hester of Amory; grandchildren, Daniel Hester (Hannah), Lauren Gunn (Sonny), Josh Roye (Jenny), Kristen Satterfield (Blake), Shane Addington (Adrianne), and Paige Addington (Daniel); great-grandchildren, Abby, Eli and Mary-Ann Roye, Brea Satterfield, Amory and Ezra Addington, and Hali, Logan and Chloe Frayer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wives, Maxine Palmer Hester (1960) and Jewel Carr Hester (2015); brother, Ernest Hester, Jr.; paternal grandparents, Chesley Columbus "C.C." and Emma Woodfin Hester; maternal grandparents, Dr. Thomas and Pearl Parker Stafford. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 11:00 am at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory with Dr. Lloyd Sweatt officiating. Burial will follow at the Masonic Cemetery in Amory, MS. Pallbearers will be Jason Gallop, Larry Goudelock, Leonard Whitley, Josh Roye, Daniel Hester, Blake Satterfield, Shane Addington, and Sonny Gunn. Honorary Pallbearers will be The Ramp Crew at Meadowood Baptist Church.
