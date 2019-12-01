AMORY -- Thomas 'Tommy' Chesley Hester, 85, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019, at NMMC-Amory in Amory. Services will be on Tuesday at 11 AM at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home. Visitation will be on 5-8 PM, Monday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Masonic Cemetery.

