Velma Jane Hester, the fun and spunky family matriarch, died Thursday, April 1, 2021 at her home in Saltillo after an extended illness at the age of 72. Velma, the oldest child of Holly Hester and Agnes Bass Hester, was born in a cotton field on July 13, 1948 in Hillhouse, Mississippi. Velma was a longtime owner and operator of a trucking company before her retirement in 1998. Velma enjoyed being outdoors and was an avid gardener and landscaper. She always had a "Do-it-yourself" project in the works. In her younger years she enjoyed motorcycle riding especially on the coast, music and dancing, and cultured food and wine. Velma loved her family and always prioritized spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her Yorkie, Teddy over everything else. Velma is survived by her two daughters, Michelle Hunt and her husband, Robert and Melissa Brandon; two sons, Larry Jenkins and Charles Sutherland and his wife, Susie; 14 grandchildren, Joey Jenkins, Josh Bunn (Alicia), Brittany Self (Matthew), Faith Jenkins, Natalie Jenkins, Sydney Maka (Mosese), Kiefer Sutherland, Kielie Daniels (Zach), Samuel Hunt (Stephanie), Jayden Alexander (Zach), James-Braden Hunt, Jordon Brandon (Hannah), Andrew Brandon, and Keigan Brandon; 23 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Brenda Harrison (Richard), Barbara Kirton (Mark), and Sherry Lewis; and brother, James Hester. She is preceded in death by her father, Holly Hester; Agnes Hester Tipton; step-father, Robert Tipson; and two brothers, Eddie A. Hester and James Robert Hester. Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Friday, April 2, 2021 and 2 p.m. until service time Saturday, April 3, 2021 at W. E. Pegues, Saltillo. A celebration of life service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021 at the Saltillo Chapel of W. E. Pegues with her son-in-law officiating, Robert Hunt. Graveside services will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Pontotoc. Pallbearers will be Kiefer Sutherland, Jordon Brandon, Mosese Maka, James-Braden Hunt, Zach Alexander and Zach Daniels. Honorary pallbearers will be Andrew Brandon, Keigan Brandon, Samuel Hunt, Joshua Bunn, and Joseph Jenkins. Memorials may be made to LeBonheur Foundation, PO Box 42048, Memphis, TN 38174-2048. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
