Janath "Jenny" W Hewitt went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, December 9, leaving behind a legacy as a loving wife; amazing mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother; a Christian, neighbor, friend, and citizen. She is leaving behind her loving husband of 59 years, Tom Hewitt, a daughter, Juanita Sheffield (Mark), and sons Ken Hewitt and Josh Hewitt (Aimee); daughter-in-law Felecia Hewitt; grandchildren Tommy Hewitt (Phoebe), Kelsey Campbell (Nathan), Brandon Hewitt, Shayna Davis (Josh), Regan Hewitt, Clay Hewitt, and Maddie Hewitt; and great-grandchildren Kayden Hewitt, Andy Hewitt, Addilyn Hewitt, Natalie Campbell, Nate Campbell, Claudia Campbell, Audrey Hewitt, Greyson Hewitt, Cain Hewitt, Waker Davis, Rhett Davis, and Ellis Davis; brother Zade Westall, sister Betty Morris (Bill), as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Andy Hewitt; her parents, Eugene and Tee Westall; her sister, Juanita Butner; her brothers, Bill Westall and Wade Westall; her granddaughters, Jessica and Lauren Sheffield; and great-grandson, Benjamin Hewitt. Born and educated in North Carolina, she met and married the love of her life. She moved with her family to Tupelo in 1978, where she was a housewife and mother. Then, when her youngest child went to school, she became an Assistant Teacher and then opened a consignment shop, Kidstuf & Mom's Best, with a friend that operated successfully for 22 years. She was a dedicated member of the congregation of First Presbyterian Church in Tupelo, where she was involved heavily with the Congressional Care Committee. She served with the Salvation Army, and delivered Meals on Wheels for years, up until the time of her illness. Visitation will be at McFadden Hall at First Presbyterian Church from 10 AM to 11 AM today (Dec. 12), and the funeral will be immediately afterward at 11 AM in the church. Officiating will be Reverends Olin McBride and Ron Richardson, while a family remembrance will be delivered by her son, Josh. Pallbearers will be Mark Sheffield, Tommy Hewitt, Brandon Hewitt, Clay Hewitt, Nathan Campbell, Kayden Hewitt, and Darrell Derryberry. In lieu of flowers, she asked that donations be made to the Andy Hewitt Helping Hands Foundation, a local non-profit set up in memory of her late and beloved son with the goal of helping those struggling with cancer to pay for expensive medications. Checks can be sent to CREATE Foundation, P.O. Box 1053, Tupelo, MS 38802; designate Andy Hewitt Helping Hands Foundation as beneficiary. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
