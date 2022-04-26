Albert Thomas Kenneth Hewitt, best known as Tom, passed away on April 25, 2022 at the Meadows in Fulton, after a life well lived as a loving husband, devoted father, dedicated citizen, tireless worker, and most importantly a child of God. He leaves behind his daughter Juanita Sheffield (Mark), sons Ken Hewitt and Josh Hewitt (Aimee), daughter-in-law Felecia Hewitt; grandchildren Tommy Hewitt (Phoebe), Kelsey Campbell (Nathan), Brandon Hewitt, Shayna Davis (Josh), Regan Hewitt, Clay Hewitt, and Maddie Hewitt; and great-grandchildren Kayden Hewitt, Andy Hewitt, Addie Hewitt, Natalie Campbell, Nate Campbell, Claudia Campbell, Audrey Hewitt, Greyson Hewitt, Cain Hewitt, Walker Davis, Rhett Davis, Ellis Davis, and Gunnar Davis; sisters Jacqueline Malik and Rachel Bockert (Lowell), as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Jenny Hewitt, son Andy Hewitt, his parents Aldophus Jack Hewitt and Claudia Sims Hewitt, his brother Jack "Bud" Hewitt, his granddaughters Jessica and Lauren Sheffield, and great-grandson Benjamin Hewitt. Born on June 20, 1938 in Waynesville, NC, he grew up in North Carolina, meeting Janath Westall, the woman who would become the center of his world. He married her in July 15 of 1961. He was instilled with the spirit of hard work by his parents and took that with him everywhere, doing just about any and every job under the sun, from factory work, to running a service station, to the Director of Environmental Services at First United Methodist Senior Services, to owning his own landscape maintenance company in Small Jobs Inc., to his true calling, preaching the word of the Lord as a lay minister at many Presbyterian churches around the area. He found time to do all this along with being a solid citizen, spending many hours volunteering. He was a board member at Safe, Inc. along with many appointments by city government. He stayed busy, as if he was afraid to sit down. After his son passed away, he dedicated himself to founding the Andy Hewitt Helping Hands Foundation, a service organization devoted to giving life saving cancer mediations to those in need. He was a dedicated member of First Presbyterian Church here in Tupelo besides preaching at as many churches as he could. He served as a member on various committees at the church, was an active participant in Sunday School, and was the liturgist many times. Services celebrating Tom's life will be held on 2PM Thursday April 28, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church-Tupelo. Visitation will be at McFadden Hall from 1PM- Service Time at the church. Officiating the service will be Reverend Dr. Ron Richardson, while a family remembrance will be delivered by his son Josh. Holland Funeral Directors is entrusted with arrangements. Pallbearers will be Kayden Hewitt, Clay Hewitt, Tommy Hewitt, Brandon Hewitt, Nathan Campbell, and Mark Sheffield. In lieu of flowers, his request was that donations be sent to the Andy Hewitt Helping Hands Foundation care of CREATE Foundation Inc., PO Box 1053, Tupelo, MS 38802. Please designate the Andy Hewitt Helping Hands Foundation as beneficiary. Condolences for the family may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
