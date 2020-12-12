Betty Jean Hickman, 93, died Friday, December 11, 2020 at Avonlea Assisted Living. She was born January 2, 1927 in Wynne, Arkansas to Frances Howard and Ollie Safley Stotts. Betty had a very vibrant personality and sense of humor. She also was very "old school and traditional" and never missed an opportunity to give you her opinion. She will definitely be remembered for her feistiness. She enjoyed gardening, watching golf and football on the television and loved animals. She was a member of First Christian Church. Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Melanie Hickman of Tupelo; two grandchildren, Martin Hickman and his wife, Cass, of Nashville, Tennessee and Cody Hickman and his wife, Amy, of Batesville; six great-grandchildren, Saffley, Oliver, Brooks, Cohen, Rainer and Marlowe Hickman; and nephew, Jim Stotts and his wife, Maribeth, of Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill Hickman; her only son, Steve Hickman; sister, Velma Storey ; and brother, Howard Stotts, Jr. Private graveside services will be Monday, December 14, 2020 in Oak Hill Cemetery in Huntingdon, Tennessee with Rev. Chris McAlilly officiating. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Honorary pallbearers will be Saffley, Oliver, Brooks, Cohen, Rainer and Marlowe Hickman. Memorials may be made to the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society, P.O. Box 2143, Tupelo, MS 38801. The family would like to express their most sincere appreciation to the residents and staff of Avonlea for their friendship and care. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
