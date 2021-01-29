Denise Ann Fryer Hicks, 61, resident of Hickory Flat, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Sunday, January 24, 2021 following an extended illness. A private family service is planned. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Mrs. Hicks was born May 3, 1959 in Norristown, PA, the daughter of James Fryer of Pleasantville, New Jersey and the late Carol Bacon Fryer. She received her education in the Pennsylvania Public School System and continued her education to become a Registered Nurse where she graduated as Valedictorian of her class. A Christian and homemaker, Mrs. Hicks was a family oriented person that enjoyed being near her relatives in the Marshall County Area. She loved nature and outdoor activities that included flowers and gardening. In addition to her father, survivors include her husband, John Hicks of Hickory Flat, her children, Kristy Mitchell, John Hicks and William Hicks, all of Honeybrook, PA, Karyn McKenzie, Katelin Hicks and Trestin Hicks, all of Hickory Flat, Michael Hicks of Byhalia, one step son, John Scott Hicks of Redding, PA, two brothers, Richard Fryer of Pleasantville, New Jersey and Jim Fryer of Egg Harbor, New Jersey and seventeen grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Justin Hicks and Joseph Hicks. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Hicks family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
