Jimmy Ray Hicks of Mooreville, MS passed from this life's journey on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the age of 81 years and 11 months after surgery and a brief illness. Jim was born on April 20, 1938 in Saltillo, MS one of nine children. His father was Raymond Lester Hicks and his mother was Willie Lee McKissick HIcks. His entire working career was centered around his great love for cars and trucks. At the time of his retirement, he was the owner of Mooreville Tire and Wrecker Service. Most of his younger years were spent building fast cars and enjoying drag racing. Having a bigger than life personality, he never met a stranger and knew everyone. Grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his heart and legacy. Known as Big Daddy to each of them, he delighted in sharing ice cream dates, chocolate gravy and biscuits, and a lover for fast cars. Jim is survived by his wife of 11 years, Janet Clay Hicks; 6 children - Monica (Len) Estes of Mooreville, Michelle (Ace) Elmore of Tupelo,, & Derrick Hicks of Sherman; sister, Ruby Fay Knolton of Memphis, TN; brother, Otis Merle Hicks of Fayetteville, GA; 13 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and many devoted nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Willie Hicks; sisters - Olas Lee Carroll, Annie Mildred Tanner, Mary Ruth Harris, & Kathleen Keelin; brothers - Hawl Wayne Hicks and Hubert Earl Hicks. It has been said that "What we once enjoyed and deeply loved, we can never lose, for all that we love deeply, becomes part of us." Arrangements for a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. arrangements with Associated Family Funeral & Cremation - Tupelo. (associatedfuneral.com)
