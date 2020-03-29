Jimmy Lee Hicks- age 57 passed away peacefully at his home March 28, 2020 in Thaxton, MS. He was born on February 25, 1963 to Milburn and Opehlia Shockley Hicks of Thaxton. He was a security officer for the Toyota plant in Blue Springs. He loved his family dearly and enjoyed fishing and bluegrass music. He was a Baptist. Due to CDC recommendations private funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Henry Jenkins officiating. Burial will be in Ozark Cemetery. He is survived by his siblings, Debra (Damon) Bailey of Chattanooga, TN, Liz (Chuck) Gusmus) of Tupelo, MS; Doug (Robin) Hicks of Belden, MS and Chris (Michelle) Hicks of Saltillo, MS;two nieces; five nephews; one great-niece and five great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Limited visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Monday evening from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
