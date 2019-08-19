RANDOLPH -- Joann Hicks, 60, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 2PM at Bethlehem Freewill Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 20, 5-8PM and Wednesday, August 21, 1PM until service time at Bethlehem Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Carey Springs Cemetery.

