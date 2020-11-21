Lawrence Hicks, 72, passed away November 19, 2020 at Regional One Medical Center, Memphis, TN. Lawrence was married to his wife, Deloris for 52 years. He was a truck driver for 40 plus years. He was a member of Oak Dale Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. Lawrence is survived by his wife of 52 years, Deloris Hicks; his daughter, Kim Mercer(Scott) of Ecru; his son, Kevin Hicks(Angel) of Black Zion; one granddaughter, Katie Werner(Justin); four grandsons, Hunter Hicks(Kayla), Keaton Mercer, Kaden Hicks, and Huston Hicks; great-grandchildren, Noah Werner, Ellis Hicks, Granger Werner, and Hadlie Hicks; and his sister, Vivian Kidd(Larry). He is preceded in death by his parents, Elvie Hicks and Betty Boatner; brother, Bruce Hicks; and sister, Patricia Higgins. Services will be Monday, November 23, 2020 at 11AM at Oak Dale Baptist Church with Bro. Steven Newell officiating. Burial will follow in Warren Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Scott Mercer, Danny Murrah, Terry Hale, Jeremy Redd, Al Britt, and Jimmy Holley. Visitation will be Sunday, November 22, 5-8PM and Monday, November 23, 10AM until service time, all the Oak Dale Baptist Church. Social distancing and the wearing of face masks is encouraged.
