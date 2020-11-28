Leonard Wayne Hicks, 45, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Visitation. Services will be on Tuesday December 1, 2020 3:00 - 7:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Chapel. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in chrge of arrangements.

