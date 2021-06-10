Winona Lucille "Runt" Cantrell Hicks, 87, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at her home. Born on December 8, 1933 in Greenwood Springs, she was a daughter to Tom and Rose Flippo Cantrell. She graduated Greenwood Springs school and worked for many years for the Amory Garment Company and also helped work the farm. She married Rev. Clark Hicks and she was a member of Becker Baptist Church. Runt, as she was affectionately known to all, loved her family and wished for nothing more than to have them all together at her house for get-togethers and although she had no children of her own, she was a mother to so many. She was an avid collector of bowls and pitchers and she traveled far and wide to yard sales and would snatch up any combination to add to her collection. She also collected angels and she liked to work crossword puzzles. To drive by her house, she would have it decorated for any season taking great pride with her flowers. She was a faithful member of Becker Baptist Church. Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Aberdeen with Bro. Jason Green and Bro. Robert Earl Fowlkes officiating. Burial will follow in the Easter Cemetery. Survivors include nieces and nephews, Shelia Allen (Donny) of Amory, Diane Taylor (Allen) of Greenwood Springs, Junior and Becky Cantrell of Hamilton, Brenda Hester of Oxford, and Tommy Cantrell (Kathy) of Hatley; numerous great nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly; and her caregivers, Mike Miller (Kammie); Tiwanna "Porkchop" Kinsey, and Pat McCain. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. Pallbearers will be Kenneth Taylor, Allen Wayne Taylor, Phillip Taylor, John Boy Morris, Hunter Taylor, and Conner Allen. Honorary pallbearers will be the elders of Becker Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday evening from 4 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the family at tisdalelannmemorialfh.com
