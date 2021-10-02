Pamela Ruth Higginbotham, age 57 of Tupelo, passed away Friday, October 01, 2021 at her home. She was born December 11, 1963 to Jim Moore and Patricia Stanley Rewis. She was loved by many and had a kindred and old soul. She loved murder documentaries. She loved her husband and son more than words can describe. Mrs. Pam will truly be missed by the many souls who got to cross and meet her on her path. Memorial service will be Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Lee Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her son, Steven Higginbotham (Stephany) of Tupelo; step son, Justin Higginbotham; grandchildren, Hayden White, Presleigh White, Anna Claire White, and Addie Higginbotham; mother, Patricia Rewis of Florida; and sister, Jennifer Collins (Art) of Florida. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jamie Higginbotham; father, Jim Moore; and brothers, David Moore and Jimmy Moore.
