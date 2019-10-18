Jewel Virginia Higginbottom, 93, died Friday, October 18, 2019 at North Ms. Medical Center Hospice, Tupelo, MS. She was born in Itawamba County, MS and worked at Lance Garment, Red Bay, AL for many years. She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church, Golden, MS and attended Northside Baptist Church, Red Bay, AL. She enjoyed listening to gospel music and loved cooking for her family and friends. Services will be Sunday, October 20, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL with Bro. Josh Payne and Bro. Chris Higginbottom officiating. Burial will be in Ridge Cemetery, Golden, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements. She is survived by one son - Jimmy Higginbottom (Jan), Red Bay, AL; one daughter - JoAnn Johnson, Red Bay, AL; daughter-in-law - Reggie Higginbottom, Red Bay, AL; six grandchildren - Jason Higginbottom (Jennifer), Jeffrey Higginbottom (LaSha), Lisa Holland (Jamie), Chris Higginbottom (Ashley), Terry Johnson and Janine Dunlap (Justin); fourteen great-grandchildren - Jeremy Higginbottom (Paige), Chandler Higginbottom (Nicole), Caylie Ginn (Tanner), Austin Holland (Lexi Ray), Ashley Holland, Alexis Holland, Sawyer Johnson, Hannah Johnson, Clayton Johnson, Stella Higginbottom, Millie Higginbottom, Jacob Dunlap, Callie Higginbottom and Casen Higginbottom; three great-great-grandchildren - Darbi Higginbottom, Austyn Higginbottom and Braxton Holland; one sister-in-law - Maxine Cooper, Red Bay, AL and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Higginbottom, a son, Johnny Higginbottom, her parents, John B. and Mackie Smith, three brothers, Doyle, Otis and Leon Smith and her son-in-law, Dwight Johnson. Pallbearers will be Terry Johnson, Jeffrey Higginbottom, Jason Higginbottom, Jeremy Higginbottom, Chandler Higginbottom, Chris Higginbottom and Austin Holland. Visitation will be Saturday, October 19, 6-9 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
