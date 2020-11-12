BETTY SUE HIGH

Mrs. Betty Sue High was born April 20, 1945 to the late Ollie Berry Sr and Annie D. Boyd Berry in Blue Mountain, MS. She professed a hope in Christ at an early age. Mrs. Betty met and married Billy High, and to this union five children were born. She loved God and she loved people. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Billy High, her sister Mavis Berry, her brother Ollie Lee Berry, and her brother in law Charles E. Gray. She leaves to cherish her memories her sons Billy (Angie) High, Lee Manuel High, Frank Junior High, Joseph High, and Bobby High all of New Albany, MS; her sisters Emma Robinson of New Albany, MS, Ruby P. Berry of Pontotoc, MS, and Carolyn Gray of Olive Branch, MS; one brother Larry Berry of New Albany, MS; and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation walk through will be Friday, November 13, 2020, from 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. Facial coverings are required. Service will be Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Adkins Chapel Cemetery in Blue Mountain, MS. Interment will follow. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.

