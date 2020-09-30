NEW ALBANY, MS -- Mrs. Loraleane High Golden, 85, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at New Albany Health & Rehab in New Albany. Private services will be on Friday October 2, 2020 1:00 p.m. at Serenity Simmons Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday October 2, 2020 10:00- 12:45 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Shiloh Cemetery New Albany, MS.

