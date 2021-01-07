In 1981, on Wednesday, September 30, a very special, kind, caring, and definitely loving man was born. This loving man was born to two wonderful parents, Delois and Willie. On Thursday, December 31, 2020, God stopped by his house and whispered to Jabo, "Your work here on earth, my child, is done. Come on home." Jabo graduated from W.P. Daniel High School in 2001. He loved everybody. He also loved sitting with his special friends, riding 4-wheelers with his dad, his dogs, sports, and definitely loved going to church. He also loved taking care of his great-uncle, Tommy Millsap. He leaves in sweet memory: his parents, Delois (Thomas) Caviness and Willie (Shirley) Hatch; brother, Shauwn High; sister, Neshivia "Lynn" Howell; uncle, Terry (Linda) Hatch; stepbrothers and sisters, Tashonda Caviness, Doniquah Kelly, Thomas Caviness, Jr., Steveson Conner, Chaka Edwards McNamee, and Courtney Edwards; and a host of special nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, relatives, and friends. He loved them all. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Berdie Mae Jackson, Willie Lee Rainey, Willie Morse Hatch, and Martha Hatch. Visitation will be Friday, January 8, 2021, from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. Face coverings required. Service will be Saturday, January 9, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Union Prospect M.B. Church Cemetery in New Albany, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.