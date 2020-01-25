Margaret Dare Hight Keen, 82, died Friday, January 24, 2020 at Cornerstone Nursing and Rehab in Corinth where she had resided over a year. Margaret was born in Louisville, Winston Co., Miss. on October 9, 1937 to the late Charles Hight and Margaret Lenola Jay Hight. She attended MSCW-now MUW- where she studied Library Science. She married James Robert "Jimmy" Keen on July 25, l959 at First Baptist Church in Louisville. Mr. Keen worked for TVA and they lived over 20 years in Chattanooga, TN. until he was permanently transferred to Tupelo in l980. The Keen family were longtime faithful members of Calvary Baptist Church where Mrs. Keen sang in the Church choir and was the long time Church librarian. She substitute taught in several public schools while being a master housewife, wife, mother and grandmother. Margaret loved her family and cared deeply for them seeing that their every need was met. She enjoyed reading all types of literature esp. her Bible, singing and making everyone feel safe and secure. An encouraging soul, she was a model caregiver. A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM Monday, January 27, 2020 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Dr. John Armistead, her former pastor, officiating. A graveside service will follow at Lee Memorial Park. Visitation is from Noon-service time Monday only at Holland-Tupelo Chapel, which is honored to be serving their friends. Margaret leaves to mourn her passing her husband of almost 60 years, Jimmy Keen, a resident of Avon Lea in Tupelo; her children, Meg Lofton and husband, Kevin of Michie, Tenn. and James Robert Keen, Jr. of Corinth. Grandma leaves her 4 grandchildren; Amber Roxanne Meggs (Richard) of Fulton, Kathy Smith (Michael) of Saltillo, Ricky Gene Burchfield, Jr. of Tupelo and William Jesse Stults of Michie, TN.; a great grandchild, Kirk Liam McBrayer of Gonzales, La. and LSU and her nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, and a brother, Charles "Pep" Hight, II. For those who may not be able to attend at 2 PM Monday, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestreaming and permanently archived thereafter. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
