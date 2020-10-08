Shirley Hight, 84 of Corinth, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at her residence in Corinth, MS. A private family graveside service was held at Magnolia Gardens. Shirley was born at home, June 22nd 1936, to Coach Earl and Elva Sitton. She grew up in the Glen community learning the value of hard work and a loving family. After graduating Glen High School at 16 years of age, she married Marvin Hight of Corinth and they were blessed with two children: Nelson and Melanie Ann. Shortly after, Shirley began a career in Tupperware that stretched nearly 5 decades and was honored as a member in the Tupperware walk of fame. Dedication was a strong value in her life. She served as a Sunday school teacher for 64 years at Church of the Crossroads. She loved her husband of 67 years, her children, grandchildren, her four great grandchildren and all of her "friends like family". She enjoyed shopping and game nights with friends, cooking, sending cards, and making everyone around her feel like the most important person in the world. Her legacy of loving God and loving people will live on through the countless lives she forever touched. Shirley is survived by her husband of 67 years, Marvin Hight of Corinth, MS; her son, Pastor Nelson Hight, Jr. and wife Pam of Corinth, MS; her daughter, Melanie Hight Brown and husband Carroll of Hattiesburg, MS; seven grandchildren, Jared Hight and wife Cheri', Aaron Hight and wife Jessica, Barbie Estes and husband Ethan, Jonathan Brown, Ann Elizabeth Brown, Emily Brown and Caleb Brown and fiancée Tori Dulaney; four great grandchildren, Avery Hight, Eden Hight, Jude Hight and Georgia Hight; brothers, Edward Sitton and wife Ola Mae of Glen, MS and Danny Sitton and wife Bobbie of Glen, MS; sister-in-Law, Vernita Sitton of Glen, MS; brothers-in-law, Thomas Wiginton of Myrtle, MS and Jimmy Monroe of Corinth, MS; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives, church family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, James Earl Sitton; her mother, Elva Cordelia Pharr Sitton; her brothers, David Sitton and Harold Sitton; and her sisters, Jimi Wellburn, Nell Wiginton and June Monroe. In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to, Fellowship of Christian Athletes District 1, 3009 Wynbrook Drive, Corinth, MS 38834. Magnolia Funeral Home has been honored to serve the family of Mrs. Shirley Hight.
