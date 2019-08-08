Vardaman-Shirlene "Shirley" Chamblee Hilderbrand, 74, passed away Wednesday, August 07, 2019 at her home in Vardaman. Mrs. Hilderbrand was born January 10, 1945 in Winston County to the late Andrew Jackson Chamblee and Mildred Beatrice Scott Montgomery. She attended, Jesus Is Lord Church in Vardaman. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston with Bro. Johnny Davidson officiating. Burial will be at Chickasaw Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Houston. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by one son, Brady E. Gray (Mollie) of Houston; four daughters, Theresa Gress (Phil) of Bellville, IL, Peggy Jan Stone (Jeff ) of Bardstown, KY, Jennifer Pilkington (Nelson) of Vardaman, Jamie Cruse (Nelson) of Pontotoc; eleven grandchildren, Denise Bradley, Holly Welch, Josh Welch, Jeffrey Stone, Jared Stone, Robin Fallin, Evin Pilkington, Brayton Gray, I, Brittney Young, Kinsley Cruse, Cason Cruse; thirteen great grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara Benedict of Vardaman, Jane Wold of Mobile, AL; two brothers, Andy Chamblee of Houston, TX and Mike Montgomery of Hamman, LA. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Leroy Hilderbrand; a sister, Brenda Stephenson; two nephews, Aaron Chamblee and Terry Chalender. Visitation will be Saturday, August 10, 2019 from noon until time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
