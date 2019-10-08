Agnes Louise Abbott Hill, 84, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Union County Health and Rehab in New Albany. She was born April 9, 1935 in Baldwyn, MS to William Arthur Abbott and Lola Davis Abbott. She was a homemaker and retired from Irwin B. Schwabe. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. She is survived by four sons, Gary Hill (Kathy), Mark Hill (Elizabeth), Jimmy Hill (Kathy) and Dwight Hill (Brandi); two sisters, Ann Cagle (Tony) and Helen Tubman (Larry); six grandchildren; three great grandchildren; four step-grandchildren and one step-great grandson. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, R.K. Hill; a daughter, Sharon Kay Hill; three sisters and four brothers. Visitation will be Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 5:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. and on Friday from noon until service time at the funeral home. Funeral services will be 2:00p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Lou Zemek officiating. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.