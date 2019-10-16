Andrew Douglas Hill, 24, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at his residence in Nashville. Andrew was born in Concord, North Carolina, on March 13, 1995 to Douglas Lamar Hill and Gwendolyn Hogan Hill. He lived much of his growing up years in Tupelo where he first attended Tupelo Christian Preparatory School until the 8th grade. He transferred to Tupelo High School where he was a standout soccer player, graduating in 2014. Andrew began his higher education at Itawamba Community College where he was on the President's List and selected into the prestigious ICC Hall of Fame for 2015-2016. He was inducted into Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society and was listed in Who's Who of American Universities and Colleges. Andrew graduated from University of North Alabama with a BS in Psychology and was inducted into the Phi Chi International Honors Society for Psychology majors. He enjoyed reading, especially science fiction. Andrew loved traveling to the beach and weekend trips to the family retreat on Smith Lake. He attended The Orchard and had a kind and humorous personality and was loved dearly by his family and friends. A service celebrating his life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Will Rambo officiating. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, and from noon - service time on Saturday. Survivors include his parents, Dr. Doug and Gwen Hill of Tupelo, MS; his brother, Alexander "Alex" Hill of Tupelo, MS; grandparents, Roland Hill of Columbus, MS and the late Jeanette Ward Hill, and Mary Sue Hogan Lewis of Pleasant Grove, AL and the late Buford T. Hogan; aunts and uncles, Sherri and Jim Watters of Auburn, MA, Terri Davis and Greg Beach of Navarre Beach, FL, Joy and Roddy Lollar of Oakman, AL, and Karen and Robin Simmons of Morris, AL; as well as cousins and extended family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Tupelo Sports Council in memory of Andrew Hill, P.O. Box 3608, Tupelo, MS 38803, or Cumberland Heights Foundation, Still Waters Endowment, P.O. Box 90727, Nashville, TN 37209. Condolences may be posted at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com. The service may be viewed at https://www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming at 1 p.m. on Saturday and for 90 days thereafter.
