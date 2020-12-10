Ann E. Hill (84) went to be with her Lord and Savior December 9, 2020 at the Landmark Nursing and Rehab Facility in Booneville. She was born near Baldwyn, August 18, 1936, to Harold Covington Marshall and Inez Gamble Marshall. She graduated from Baldwyn High School in 1954 as Valedictorian. Soon after graduating she married Herlon Hill, June 25, 1954. Ann worked as a bookkeeper most of her life for Blue Bell, Guntown Slacks, then for Fred Bennett Chevrolet as office manager, and then worked for Hill Auto Supply over 20 years before retiring. She loved gospel music, especially Gaither Homecoming concerts. She was a wonderful cook and an avid book reader. She was kind-hearted and would help anyone in need. She went out often to eat with her group of friends, known by her children as 'The Golden Girls'. She loved her family very much, especially her grandchildren. She accepted Christ as a young girl and was a member of Ingram Baptist Church until moving to Guntown and became a member of Guntown First Baptist Church where she was a member of the choir. After many years she moved back with her family to the Geeville community and attended Mt. Olive Baptist before settling back in her hometown of Baldwyn. She was a faithful member of Baldwyn First Baptist Church for nearly 45 years where she attended services and Sunday school until her health failed. Shortly after the death of her husband, Herlon, in 2011, Ann moved to the Landmark Assisted Living Community in Booneville where she resided until she moved back to the Landmark Nursing and Rehab facility about a year ago. Ann is survived by her 3 children, Trent Hill (Beverly), Jon Hill (Donna), of Booneville and Luanne Huguley of Covington, LA; 6 grandchildren, Reed Hill of Booneville, Jordan Hill (Kelley) of Metairie, LA, Tyler Hill (Hannah) of Booneville, Daniel Hill (Elizabeth) of Oxford and Lindie Hill of Booneville and Nicole Huguley of St. Louis, MO and 3 great-grandchildren, Ivey, Jude and Vivien. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Herlon Hill, March 23, 2011 and her parents. Visitation will be Friday, November 11, 2020 from 10 am until 12 noon in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home on Gaston Rd. Graveside services will follow at 1 pm in the Corinth National Cemetery with Bro. Bobby Hankins officiating. Pallbearers will be her grandchildren and Jerry Melson will serve as honorary pallbearer. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Baldwyn or to St. Jude. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
