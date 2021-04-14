Ann Adair Hill, age 74, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 12, 2021, while surrounded by her family at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, TN, due to congestive heart failure. She was born on June 12, 1946, in New Albany, Mississippi, to Obie and Opal Adair. Ann attended Tippah-Union School and then New Albany High School, graduating from New Albany High in 1964. She married her best friend, Woody Hill of New Albany, on February 5, 1965, and they recently celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary. Ann loved to spread her love on people and had such a servant's heart. She believed in showing love through food and was constantly cooking for her family and friends. She enjoyed the fellowship and loved ones sitting at the dinner table and sharing food, laughter, and love. She also enjoyed traveling and sharing adventures with her favorite people, and she was able to go on bucket list trips to Hawaii and The Holy Land. She also enjoyed visiting the Great Smoky Mountains and would go there as often as she could. She was an avid collector of her beloved Precious Moments figurines. For many years Ann worked as a payroll engineer for furniture factories throughout North Mississippi, then retired in 2000 to enjoy one of the most rewarding experiences of her life - being a "Nana." Ann was a longtime member of Hillcrest Baptist Church, where she served many years on the Hostess and Shower Committee. Ann often said the phrase, "Don't worry, it's all in God's hands," which is a shortened version of Job 12:10. "For the life of every living thing is in His hand, and the breath of every human being." May these wise words from Ann stay with all of us. Ann led a life dedicated to family, community, and service. Her legacy of love will live on in her husband, Woody; her daughter Sheri Hill Dodson (Jason); her son Steve Hill; her very special grandson Jordan Shane Hill; her brother Dale Adair (Sheila); her sister-in-law Minjohn Adair; and her three loving nephews. All of these she loved and touched so deeply. Ann was preceded in death by her mother Opal Adair, her father Obie Adair, and her brother Daniel (Dan) Adair. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 16th, at Hillcrest Baptist Church in New Albany from 10 am - 1 pm, with the funeral service immediately following at the church at 1 pm, with Reverend Dean Timbes officiating. Pallbearers will be Phil Adair, Marty Adair, Brian Adair, Cutis Tate, Ben Kent, Wiley Wilson, Jason Jordan, Mike Pannell, and Mark Pannell United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
