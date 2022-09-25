Billy Ray Hill, 83, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022. He was born September 5, 1939 to Raymond and Irene Hill. He was a retired truck driver who work for Morris Scrap Metal for many years. He enjoyed collecting guns and knives and riding his motorcycle. He was of Baptist faith. Services for Mr. Hill were on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 3:00pm at United Funeral Service with Bro. Terry Floyd and Rev. Marta Bolden officiating. A visitation was from 1:30 till the start of the service at 3:00 also at United. United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. He is survived by his wife Falba Hill, one brother, Wayne Hill (Judy) and two nephews, Adam Hill and Scott Hill. He is preceded in death by his parents. Pallbearers will be Michael Whittington, David Morris, Michael Kent, Howard Foster, Adam Hill, and Scott Hill. Burial will be at Glenfield Memorial Park.
