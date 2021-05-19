Carolyn Hill, 61, passed away Sunday, May 09, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth. Services will be on Saturday May 22 ,2021 12 Noon with viewing from 11:00 until service at New Life Church Collierville. Burial will follow at New Beginning Church Cemetery Pottery Road Michigan City . Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.

