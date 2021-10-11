Clemmie Nell Jolly Hill, 86, departed this life for her life eternal at 12 :15 AM Monday, October 11, 2021 from Sanctuary Hospice House. Born in Pontotoc County on February 23, 1935 to the late Elmer Jolly and Inez Stark Jolly, she lived most of her life in Pontotoc and Lee Counties. She had resided in the Belden area over 50 years. Clemmie was a trained beautician for several years in addition to working at area garment and furniture plants for many years. She enjoyed her home, yard, gardening, flowers and attending horse shows with her late husband, Byron and their family. She was a longtime member of Sherman Baptist Church. A graveside only service will be held at 1 PM Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 at Pontotoc Memorial Gardens on Old Hwy 9 with Dr. Greg Thomas officiating. Burial will follow immediately after the service. There will be no visitation except at the gravesite. Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel is honored to be serving their friends. Clemmie is survived by her only son, Jim Hill and wife, Donna of Belden; grandson, Hon. Benson Hill, Esquire of Jackson; a sister, Ruby Cain of Southaven; a brother, Larry Jolly of Eads Creek; a sister in law, Betty Hill Coggin and her husband, Larry of Tupelo; He was preceded in death by her parents, , Elmer and Inez Stark Jolly, her husband, Byron Hill who died June 20, 2021 and 3 siblings, Mac Jolly, Charles Jolly and Margie Lackey.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
