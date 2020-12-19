Annie Faye Hill Clifton, 89, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020, at her home in New Albany. Visitation services will be on Monday, December 21,2020 10:00 - 2:00 at The Church of Acts. Burial will follow at Glenfield Memorial Gardens. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

