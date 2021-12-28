Mr. David Earl Hill, age 88, died Monday, December 27, 2021 at The Meadows in Fulton, MS. He was born May 25, 1933, in Houston, MS to Connie Lee Hill and Gladys Marie Snyder Hill. After graduating high school, David earned an Accounting Degree from Mississippi State University. He married the love of his life, Mary "Louise" Martin, July 20, 1952, and they were together 68 years before her death, August 23, 2020. He was a proud American who served his country as a U.S. Army Ranger, state side during the Korean Conflict. He later worked as an accountant employed by Mid South Packers for more than 20 years and then Ken Jeter Store Equipment before retiring. David was a long-time active member of New Chapel United Methodist Church. He loved his church and his church family. He enjoyed hunting and mostly fishing with the Methodist Ministers and Lay Leaders Crappie Fishing group. A service celebrating David's life will be at 10 AM, Thursday, December 30, 2021 at New Chapel Community Church with Bro. Harold Robinson and Bro. Jimmy Criddle officiating. Visitation will be from 9AM to Service time on Thursday Only at the Church. Burial will follow in New Chapel Cemetery. Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel are entrusted with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Survivors include 2 sons, David "Petey" Hill (Pam) and Steve Hill (Sherry), all of Carolina Community; son-in-law, Frank Burrow; 3 grandchildren, Lee Burrow (Christy), Jennifer Burrow, and Ben Hill (Sierra); 5 great-grandchildren, Frankie Burrow, Dillon Oliver, Jesse Burrow, Kacy Berryhill, and Kirsten Burrow, and a host of extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and daughter, Rachel Louise Burrow. Pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be his fishing buddies of the Methodist Ministers and Lay Leaders Crappie Fishing group.
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.