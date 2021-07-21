Dorothy Jean Dean-Hill passed away at her home surrounded by her family on July 14, 2021. She was 81 years old. A member of Red Oak Grove M.B. Church. A 1962 graduate of George Washington Carver High School. She had a love for gardening, helping others a special love for the babies and children she cared for over the years. She was a former employee for East Heights Nursery, Dot Ruff, North Mississippi Medical Center Childcare this is where she retired with many years of service. Her Life Celebration Service will be Friday, July 23, 2021 at noon at Red Oak M.B. Church with Rev. Jeffery Gladney, Officiating with the interment following in the church cemetery. Wal-Through Viewing will be held at Grayson-Porter's Mortuary on Thursday, July 22, 2021, 3:00 until 5:00 you can send the Hill family personal condolence by going to www.grayson-porters.com She leaves to cherish her devoted husband Milton Hill of Tupelo; two brothers Johnnie Dean of Verona, Micheal Dean of Salitilo; two grandchildren Marlena Triplett of Tupelo and Greg Richardson of Guntown, and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews and special friends D.D. Ruff Nicolau, Dot & George Ruff and Armentra Burress. She will proceed in death by her parents Edward & Minnie Dean, daughter Sandra Raper, son Bruce Hill, grandson Nathan Hill, brother James Dean two sisters Loretta Riley & Annie Lou Shack
