Dr. Marion Edward Hill, 69, resident of Ripley and retired dentist, passed away Tuesday evening, May 4, 2021 at his beloved Mill Creek lake house on Pick-Wick Lake. Funeral Services with full Masonic rites will be at 2 PM Friday, May 7 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Bro. Steve Denton will officiate and personal reflections will be given by long time friend, Phil Rowan. Burial will follow in Kirkville Cemetery in Itawamba County. Dr. Hill was born October 23, 1951 in Baldwyn, MS, the oldest son of the late Raymond and Velma Johnson Hill. He was a graduate of Baldwyn High school and received his Doctor of Dental Medicine from the University of Tennessee. Dr. Hill settled in Tippah County where he served his community as a practicing Dentist with Hill's Dental Clinic for 44 years before retiring in 2019. He was greatly devoted to the dental profession and even more to his patients. A member of Tupelo Church of God and Ripley Masonic Lodge # 47, Dr. Hill had many interests outside his practice that included gardening, motorcycles and boating at Mill Creek. His enchantment with natural surroundings was the beginning of an illustrious hobby as a nature photographer. Dr. Hill had a vivacious personality and always made people around him laugh. He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Visitation will be from 12 Noon to 2 PM today at The Ripley Funeral Home. Memories will continue to be shared by his wife, Debbie Glissen Hill of Ripley, two daughters, Bridget Davis (Greg) and Amy Goolsby (Pat), both of Ripley, a step-son Bryan Linville of Ripley and Lisa Settlemires (Scott) of Ripley, seven grandchildren, Zach, Parker and Chloe Davis, Taylor and Jonathan Goolsby, Ella and Nathan Settlemires. The family request that memorials be directed to LeBonheur Children's Hospital, PO Box 41817, Memphis, TN 38174-1817 The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Dr. Hill's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
