Dr. Marion Edward Hill, 69, passed away Tuesday, May 04, 2021, at his beloved Mill Creek lake house in Iuka at Pick-Wick Lake. Services will be on Friday, May 7 at 2 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday, May 7 from 12 Noon to 2 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Kirkville Cemetery in Itawamba County.

