Eugene Hill, age 84, of Falkner, MS passed away on July 27, 2020 at his home. Graveside services will be at 9 AM Thursday, July 30 at Mt. Zion Presbyterian Cemetery. Reverends Jody Hill and Richie Lockhart will officiate the service. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. He was born on September 3, 1935 in Falkner, MS to Juanita and Robert Hill. He was married to Bobbie Jean Robertson for 68 years. He was a member of Mt. Zion Cumberland Presbyterian Church. In the early 1950s, he was a member of the Ripley National Guard Construction Unit, and this put him on his lifelong career in construction. He retired twice, but his love of dirt work kept calling his name. He worked right up until his death. He was proud of his work and many projects which included Memphis Airport Runways, I-55, I-40, Tenn Tom Waterway, Highway 78, and levee projects in Louisiana. He passed on his love for construction to his sons, son-in-law, and grandsons. He made many friends throughout his career. While he was very proud of his career accomplishments, he was most proud of the legacy of his family. In addition to his wife, his is survived by his children Larry (Pam) Hill, Renee (Shawn) Gray, and Richard (Vivian) Hill; his grandchildren Anne (Jason) Mauney, Adam (Jamie) Hill, Cody (Victoria) Gray, Winston (Emily) Gray, Mallory Gray, Devan (Wesley) Cox, Dallas Hill, and Declan Hill; and 9 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Jimmy (Beth) Hill, Alice (James) Horton, Kenneth (Betty) Hill, Myra (Robert) McKee, Grace (Clyde) Robertson, Janet (David) Quinn, Gerald (Sherry) Hill, Barbra (Bill) Waldon, Karen (Donald) Bates, Cathy (Richard) Griffin, and Lane (Stanley) Young. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Parker Gray; brother, Bobby (Lula) Hill; and sister, Nita (Lowell) Green. Pallbearers will be Winston Gray, Cody Gray, Dallas Hill, Adam Hill, Jason Mauney, and Wesley Cox. Honorary pallbearers will be Shawn Gray and all great-grandchildren. The family request that memorials be directed to Parker Gray Memorial Scholarship Fund, 23820-B Hwy 370, Falkner, MS 38629. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Hill family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
