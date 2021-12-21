Glenda Virginia Jackson Hill passed away at the age of 75 on December 20, 2021 at the Tippah County Hospital. She was born August 27, 1946 to Alvis Jackson and Effie Mae Blythe. She worked as a Beautician and a Real Estate Agent. Visitation will be December 22, 2021 from 11:00 AM until the service starts at 1:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Glenda is survived by two sons: Bryan Hill, Bradley Glenn Hill (Jackie); five grandchildren: Ryan Urquides (Nicole), James Eric Hill, Eli Hill, Owen Jackson Hill, Braden Ellis Hill; two great-grandchildren: Kamilah Urquides, Isabella Urquides. She is preceded in death by her parents: Alvis Jackson and Effie Mae Blythe. Officiating will be Bro. Stacey McKee. Pallbearers will be: Jason Brady, Clinton Bryant, Tommy Bryant, Kevin Jackson, Billy Hill, Billy Allen Hill. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Charles Earnest Bryant, Scott Brady, John Brady. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
