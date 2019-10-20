Hoover Hill, 91, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019, at his home in Ripley, MS. He was born on February 28, 1928, to Payton Calicutt and Tommy Hogue Hill. Hoover was a United States Army Veteran . He was manager of Hill's Dollar Store and retired from Walmart after 25 years of service. He was a member of New Prospect Presbyterian Church. Services will be 11:00 AM Monday, October 21, 2019, at McBride Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Bill Baker officiating. Burial will follow in New Prospect Cemetery. Visitation will continue on Monday morning, October 21, 2019, from 7:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM at McBride Funeral Home. Hoover is survived by four daughters; Mackenzie Hill of Ripley, MS, Terri Hill of Ripley, MS, Randy Elam (Eddie) of Ripley, MS, Jill Goodwin (Buddy) of Oxford, MS; one son: Casey Hill (Heather) of Henderson, TN; eleven grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his wife: Bessie Yates Hill, whom he married in September 12, 1953; his parents; one daughter: Ginger Hill; two sons: Jackie Hill, J.J. Hill; one sister and nine brothers. Pallbearers will be Brad Hill, Cameron Hill, Steven Hill, Jeremy Elam, Tyler Elam, Logan Henry. Expressions of sympathy, for the Hill family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.