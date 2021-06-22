Annie Inez Stepp Hill, 92, went to her eternal home at North Mississippi Medical Center on June 21, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband Paul C. Hill, twobrothers Olen Stepp(Jimmy) and Charles Stepp(Margie) and a sister Elsie Stepp Riddle(Billy). Inez retired from South Central Bell after a 33-year career. She was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. She is survived by her daughter Paula Kay Hill Robbins (Steve) and two grandchildren Anna Katherine Robbins and William Andrew Robbins. Services for Inez will be held at United Funeral Service chapel on June 24 at 4:00p.m. with visitation two hours before the service. Interment will be at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. Memorials may be sent to Hillcrest Baptist Church. The family would especially like to thank all of the personnel at Dogwood Assisted Living in New Albany for their years of care and devotion to Mrs. Inez. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
