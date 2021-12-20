Jimmy LeEarl Hill, 88, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley, MS. There will be a Graveside Visitation on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 1:30 PM until the service starts at 2:00 PM at Mt. Zion Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery. There will be a Memorial Service on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Mt. Zion Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Family requests everyone please follow CDC regulations-wear facemasks and practice social distancing. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc. www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
