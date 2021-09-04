John Wayne Hill, 84,of Pinedale Community passed away, Saturday, September 4, 2021, at New Albany Health and Rehab, surrounded by his family after an extended battle with lung cancer. Mr Hill was born March 22, 1937, in Lone Star Communtiy, to John Washington and Ruby Lee Sappington Hill. He served our country in the United States Army and Army Reserves as a Sergeant. He worked at Futorian Corporation for over 40 years and after retirement, spent 4 years and 4 months with his dream job as Security of the Tanglefoot Trail, Union County. Mr Hill was a member of Poolville Baptist Church and served as a Sunday School Teacher. He served over 40 years at Bethel Baptist Church as Deacon and Sunday School Teacher. He served as one of the first Pinedale Fire Department Volunteers. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Services will be held at 3:00 P. M. today, September 5, 2021, at Glenfield Funeral Home with Brother Justin Stripling officiating, with burial following in Glenfield Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 2:00 P. M. until service time today. Suvivors include his wife of 61 years, Janie Azlin Hill of Pindale; daughter, Sue Annette and son-in-law, Barry Jenkins of Pinedale; granddaughter, Emily and husband, Brother Justin Stripling of Hurricane; two great-grandsons, Justin Carter Stripling and Preston Hayes Stripling; one great-granddaughter, Sophie Noel Stripling, all of Hurricane; his sister, Hazel Annette Churchill of Pindedale; his brother, Norman Jasper Hill of Myrtle; one half-brother and two half-sisters; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.. He is preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Roy Carlton Azlin, and Margaret Laverne Henson Bailey; his sisters, Ella Lynne Hill Mansel and Norma Ruth Hill Breland. The family requests in lieu of flowers for memorials to be made to Home Care Hospice Services of New Albany, Ms, or a charity of donors choice. Online condolences may be made at Glenfieldfuneralhome.com.
