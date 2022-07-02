Jonell Summers Hill, 69, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022 at her home in Tupelo. Her passing was due to complications of dementia. Jonell was born on July 29, 1952 in Tupelo, Mississippi to the late Harvey L. and Nellie Rue Nanney Summers. After growing up in Tupelo, she graduated from Tupelo High School in the Class of 1970. Following high school graduation, Jonell attended Itawamba County Junior College where she would go on to graduate in 1972. She was a faithful member of the West Jackson Street Baptist Church where she was a member of the choir. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hill was preceded in death by her sister, Diane. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Kirby Lynn Hill; one son, Joey (Kendrah); four granddaughters, Mackenzie, Khloey, Khaleigh, and Gracie; one step-grandson, Khalique; and two brothers, Stacy (Joahn) and Eddie (Maria). A Celebration of Mrs. Hill's life will be held at 2 PM today, Tuesday, July 4 at the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors in Tupelo with private burial in Pontotoc City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 Noon until service time Tuesday at the funeral home. Services will be officiated by Dr. Keith Cochran. For those unable to attend, a livestream of the service as well as online condolences may be found by visiting www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com. The staff of Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Jonell Summers Hill during this time.
