69, passed away on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at his residence in Vardaman. Tommie L Hill was born to his late parents, Tommie Lee Hill, Sr. and Flora Gunn on Dec. 14, 1950 in Calhoun City. Mr. Hill is survived by two sons; Lee Jr. Hill of Indianda and Demford Hill of Houston. Two daughters; Shawana Hill and Brenda Hill both of Indiana, Ind. Three sisters; Barbara Townsend, Dorothy Lathan, and Ruby Hill. Two brothers; Jimmy Dale Hill and Donald Jean Hill. There are also four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The memorial service will be Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Williams Memorial Chapel. Face masks are mandatory and safety policies will be followed. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

