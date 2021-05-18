Wade Hill Jr, 81, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle in Columbus. Moments of Reflections. Services will be on Thursday May 20, 2021 6:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany. Visitation will be on Thursday May 20,2021 4:00-6:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Elmhurst Cemetery Joliet Il . Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of arrangements.

