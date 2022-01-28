On Thursday morning, January 27, 2022, Katherine "Kathy" Miller Hill, 70, resident of Ripley, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home following a brief battle with cancer. Funeral Services remembering the life of Ms. Hill will be at 2 PM Sunday, January 30 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. James Horton officiating. Cole Chapman will have personal reflections and burial will follow in Curtis Creek Cemetery in Benton County. Ms. Hill was born April 24, 1951 in Benton County, the daughter of the late Herman D. and Helen Graves Miller. She was a graduate of Ashland High School and was was employed in the furniture manufacturing industry for fifty years before retiring. A member of Ripley Church of Christ. Ms. Hill will be remembered for her love of yard word, tending to her flower gardens and sharing every opportunity with her large family. Visitation will be from 12 PM to 2 PM Sunday, January 30 at The Ripley Funeral Home. Loving memories will continue to be shared by her daughter, Mindy Mullins of Ripley, a son, Chad Smith of Ripley, two grandsons, Evan Butler and Ryan Barnes, two great grandchildren, Noah and Jacky Butler, five sisters, Lynette Horton, Betty Henry (Tommy), Yvonne Gamblin, Rita Gaines (Jay) and Wendy Roberson (Jeff) and four brothers, Tate Miller (Jayme), Stevie Miller, Phillip Miller (Lisa) and Ken Miller (Regina). The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
