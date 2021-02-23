Kenneth Harry Hill, 77, passed away Saturday, February 21, 2021 at the Med in Memphis, Tenn. He was born August 2, 1943 in Lee County, the son of Benjamin Harry Hill and Valeria Davis Hill Stovall. Kenneth grew up in the Beech Springs Community and attended Beech Springs Free Will Baptist Church. He was a survey engineer for the highway department and later for Cook Coggin Engineers from which he retired. Ken was a member of the Saltillo Masonic Lodge #294. He leaves behind his wife of 49 years, Syble Diane Gattis Hill of Tupelo; his sister-in-law, Martha Hudson (Chuck) of Saltillo; two nieces, Kathryn Sapp (Jeremy) and Latricia Hudson; four great-nephews, Everett Sapp, Lane Sapp, Henry James Sapp, and Jesse Hudson. He was preceded in death by his parents; his step-father, Felix Stoval; and a nephew, Charley Edward Hudson, III. Visitation will be 12 until 2 p.m. Friday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services celebrating his life will be 2 p.m. Friday, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Jim Yates officiating. Burial will be in Beech Springs Cemetery. The services will be live streamed and recorded for those unable to attend. Pallbearers will be Jeremy Sapp, Chuck Hudson, Everett Sapp, Lane Sapp, and Henry James Sapp. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.