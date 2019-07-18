Larry Ernest Hill, 59, resident of the Myrtle Community, departed this life Wednesday morning July 17, 2019 in Memphis following an extended illness. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be Friday July 19 from 6 PM to 8 PM at Enterprise Church of Christ. A private family interment will be in Enterprise Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. (662)539-7000. Larry was born December 9, 1959 in Union County, the son of the late Ernest and Jennie Lee Malone Hill. He was a graduate of West Union High School and was a member of the Macedonia Baptist Church. Larry was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan and was employed in the trucking industry for much of his life . He was an employee of SWIFT Trucking Company before his retirement for health reasons. His favorite past time included working in his yard. Survivors include his children, Ethan Hill (Brittany), Anna , Madison, Emma and Rylee Hill, one sister, Linda Gaffga and a soon to be grandson, Cian Jude Hill, all of the Myrtle Community. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn Bogue. The staff at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Hill family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000
