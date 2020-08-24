Mary Louise Martin Hill, 86, died at the Meadows in Fulton on Sunday, August 23, 2020 after a one-year illness. A Chickasaw County native, Louise was born October 16, 1933, the daughter of the late Jim Martin and Ethel Griffin Martin of Houston. She grew up there, graduated Houston High School and married her husband of 68 years, David Earl Hill, on July 20, 1952.The family made their home in Verona in 1959 and were longtime faithful members of the Verona United Methodist Church. Louise worked for 25 years with BancorpSouth, retiring as receptionist. David and Louise moved to the New Chapel Community of Itawamba County in 1990. Louise loved to cook and do crossword puzzles. She was a devoted wife, mother and beloved "Mamoo" to her grands and great-grandchildren. She was a member of New Chapel Community Church. A graveside service only will be held for Louise at 1:00 p.m. today, Tuesday, August 25, 2020, in the Hill Family Plot at New Chapel Cemetery in Itawamba Co. with Rev. Harold Robinson and Rev. Jimmy Criddle officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. There will be no public visitation except at the gravesite after the service. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving the family. Louise is survived by her husband, David; her two sons, David "Petey" Hill and wife, Pam, and Steve Hill and his wife, Sherry, all of the New Chapel Community of Itawamba County; three grandchildren, Ben Hill (Sierra), Lee Burrow (Christy), and Jennifer Burrow Alvis; her great-grandchildren, Frankie, Jesse, Kirsten, Dillon, and Kacy; her sister, Rita Buford, and her brother, Johnny Martin and wife, Peggy; nieces and nephews and other near relatives and a host of friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Ethel Martin; her daughter, Rachel Hill Burrow; and three siblings, Aaron Martin, Jimmie Wages, and Mack Martin. Memorials may be made to New Chapel Cemetery Fund, c/o Phillip Waycaster, 1191 Section Line Road, Nettleton, MS 38858. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
