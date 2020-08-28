Mona Louise Cooper Hill, 96, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020, at her daughters home in Mantachie . She was born October 27, 1923 to the late Bryant Cooper and the late Mary Ellen Stanley Cooper in Alabama. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening, and taking care of her family. Louise was a devoted life long member of Pleasant Hill Primitive Baptist Church in Mantachie. Private family services will be at 2:00 pm on Saturday August 29, 2020 at Pleasant Hill Primitive Baptist Church with Bro. Robert Neil Honea officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday August 29, 2020 at Pleasant Hill Primitive Baptist Church. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her son; Jerry (Patsy) Sheffield of Mantachie, daughter Donna (Mike) Turner of Mantachie, grandchildren; Amanda Turner of Mantachie, Cindy (Mark) Jones of Mantachie, Mary (Kaylon) Dill of Mantachie, and Jerry W. (Laura) Sheffield, Jr. of Mantachie, great-grandchildren; Candice Jones (Travis) Luker of Hatley, Nathan Sheffield of Mantachie, Mary Madlyn Sheffield of Mantachie, Marlee Mae Sheffield of Mantachie, Alston (Brittney Carole) Dill of Mantachie,Andrew (Emily) Dill of Mantachie, Adam (Lynsey Barber) Dill of Mantachie, Katie Beth Turner of Mantachie, great great grandchildren; Elijah Luker, and Savannah Luker, both of Hatley, special niece; Ginger Boren, and a special friend and loving caregiver; Theresa Garmon. She was preceded in death by her husband; Forest Hill, her parents, Bryant and Mary Ellen Cooper, and a great granddaughter; Elizabeth Nicole Jones. Pallbearers will be Nathan Sheffield, Alston Dill, Andrew Dill, Adam Dill, Jackson Williams, and Travis Luker. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Sheffield Jr., Mark Jones, Kaylon Dill, and Mike Turner. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
