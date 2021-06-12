Luba James Hill, known better as Boobie, passed away on Friday morning, June 11, 2021 at the age of 92. Born in Amory on September 9, 1928 she was a daughter to Chris and Vasilka George James. Boobie was a life-long resident of Amory and a graduate of Amory High School. She was married to Clyde Edwin Hill in 1950 and worked in her family business, The Amory Café until the 1970's. She was a staple on Main Street, later working at G&Y Drug Store and was known as a great cook especially her Mediterranean cuisine. For many years, Boobie worked at Wal-Mart which suited her because of her love for people and would stop at any time to strike up a conversation. Her knowledge for the history of Amory was unmatched and she always kept up with the goings on in town. Even her time in the nursing home, she loved to visit with her neighbors and looked forward to going out to eat on the weekends with her son and granddaughter. She was a lifetime member of First United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home with Bro. Sammy Vaughn and Bro. Chuck Moffett officiating. Burial will follow in the Amory Historical Cemetery. She is survived by her son, David Hill of Amory; granddaughter, Allyson Hill of Amory; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one sister, Olga James; and her brothers, Boris, Methodie, and Alex James. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
