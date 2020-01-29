OKOLONA, MS -- Lula Mae Devould Hill, 82, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on February 1, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at Darden Chapel Missionary Baptist Church 30095 Chapel Grove Road Okolona, MS 38860. Visitation will be on January 31, 2020 from 3:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M. at Fields Funeral Home 202 N. Olive Street in Okolona. To send flowers or condolences to the family, please visit www.fieldsfunerals.com.. Burial will follow at Darden Chapel Cemetery.

